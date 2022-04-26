Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

