Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $2.78 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

