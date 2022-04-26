Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ VIRC opened at $2.78 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.26.
About Virco Mfg. (Get Rating)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
