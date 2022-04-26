Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $221.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

VRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

VRTS stock opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $190.77 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.07.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $7,193,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

