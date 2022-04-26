Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 97,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

