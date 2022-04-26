Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Raised to C$4.75

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:VHI traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.94. 8,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vitalhub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

