Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Raised to C$4.75

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:VHI traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.94. 8,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Vitalhub Company Profile (Get Rating)
