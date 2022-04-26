Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €13.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) has been given a €13.60 ($14.62) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($16.24) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.76) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €11.54 ($12.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.48. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($18.12) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($26.74).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

