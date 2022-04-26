Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. On average, analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:VVNT opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.73.
VVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
