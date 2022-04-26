Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. On average, analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

