VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on VivoPower International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,232. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 86.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

