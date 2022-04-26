Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.87) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.18).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 128.04 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.08.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

