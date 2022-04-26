Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.16) to €41.50 ($44.62) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.50 ($32.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Shares of VLPNY stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 2,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

