Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €173.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €173.00 ($186.02) price objective by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.00 ($255.91).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 traded down €3.52 ($3.78) on Tuesday, reaching €149.02 ($160.24). 1,113,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a twelve month high of €245.45 ($263.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €158.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.