Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($252.69) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.70% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($331.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €242.33 ($260.57).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €149.02 ($160.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €158.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €175.50. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 52 week high of €245.45 ($263.92). The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

