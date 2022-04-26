Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 224 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) received a SEK 224 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 target price on Volvo in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 target price on Volvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 224.25.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

