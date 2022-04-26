Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 151 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) received a SEK 151 target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 224 price objective on Volvo in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 225 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 target price on Volvo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 220.63.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

