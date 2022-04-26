Voya Financial (VOYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Voya Financial to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $8,582,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Voya Financial by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 55,619 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

