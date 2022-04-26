W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.55.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.