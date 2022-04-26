W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. 9,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $71.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.