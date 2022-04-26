W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16, RTT News reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.90. 2,554,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $71.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
