Walter W. Bettinger Acquires 36,640 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

