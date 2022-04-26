Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $154.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.50 million and the lowest is $153.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full-year sales of $659.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.60 million to $660.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $827.90 million, with estimates ranging from $822.50 million to $833.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,690,382 shares of company stock worth $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

