Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.26.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

