Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 133 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.75. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.06).

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.28 ($6,105.38).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

