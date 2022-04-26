Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON W7L opened at GBX 132.92 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.75. The company has a market capitalization of £102.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.00. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler acquired 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £4,790.28 ($6,105.38).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

