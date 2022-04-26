Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$173.38 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$143.70 and a 1 year high of C$183.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$44.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

