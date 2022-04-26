Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.270-$3.270 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $115.75 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.