Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WM traded up $9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.86. 56,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $133.85 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,626 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

