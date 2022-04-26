Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WM stock traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.55. 65,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,139. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $133.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

