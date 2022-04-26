Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Waters has set its Q1 guidance at $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.75-$12.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

