Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on W. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

W opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

