Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of W opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

