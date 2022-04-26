Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair is benefiting from solid momentum of its luxury home brand and shopping destination named Perigold, among higher income customers. Additionally, growing investments in international regions, namely Canada, U.K. & Germany, remains a tailwind. This can be attributed to its strong efforts toward expanding house-brand offerings in these countries. Further, the company is gaining traction among customers due to its multiple Buy Now Pay Later options. This is positively impacting the company’s performance. However, declining domestic & international revenues, supply chain disruptions and increase in lead times remain headwinds. Further, increasing competition in the e-commerce market remains a risk factor for the company’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on W. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. 74,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,959. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.58. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

