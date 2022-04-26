WD-40 Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $192.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.44 and a 1 year high of $279.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $62,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

