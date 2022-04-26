Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

NASDAQ WFRD traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. Analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 525,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.