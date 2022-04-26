Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of WAL opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

