Wedbush Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $34.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.
Snap stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.
In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
