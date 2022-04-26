Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sonder (SOND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) recently:

4/23/2022 – Sonder was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/19/2022 – Sonder is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Sonder was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/7/2022 – Sonder was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

3/11/2022 – Sonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Sonder had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

SOND opened at 4.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.98. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.91 and a twelve month high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

