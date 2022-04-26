Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Topaz Energy (TPZEF)

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS: TPZEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

4/14/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

4/14/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.50.

4/7/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

4/4/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

4/1/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$27.25.

3/2/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

3/2/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00.

3/2/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.75 to C$24.00.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

