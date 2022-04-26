Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY):

4/14/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00.

4/11/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 900.00 to 925.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00.

4/5/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 950.00 to 960.00.

3/29/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,100.00 to 1,075.00.

3/14/2022 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,050.00 to 925.00.

3/14/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,090.00 to 950.00.

3/11/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/2/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 883.00 to 835.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

