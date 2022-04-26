Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

4/20/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00.

4/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

4/8/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$48.00.

3/29/2022 – First Quantum Minerals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$43.00.

3/10/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

3/9/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

