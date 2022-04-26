Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) in the last few weeks:
- 4/25/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 3/8/2022 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,063. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
