Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Starbucks (SBUX)

4/25/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00.

4/22/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months, it might take a U-turn as the company is benefiting from store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year, driven by an increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt Starbucks. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter. Strategic investments and cost inflation might impact the company’s earnings in 2022.”

4/22/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $95.00 to $87.00.

4/11/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

4/5/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

4/5/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00.

3/31/2022 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2022 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

3/17/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00.

3/16/2022 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

3/11/2022 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SBUX traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. 8,788,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,788. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.63 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

