Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Bank (NBHC)

4/20/2022 – National Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

4/6/2022 – National Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

4/5/2022 – National Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – National Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of National Bank stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

