Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Randstad (RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS: RANJY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/19/2022 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2022 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RANJY stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.9849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

