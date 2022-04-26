Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

4/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $800.00.

4/21/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $850.00 to $625.00.

4/19/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $900.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2022 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of SHOP opened at $459.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $633.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,070.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.39 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

