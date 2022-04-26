Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Zalando had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

4/12/2022 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

4/6/2022 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

3/30/2022 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

3/22/2022 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

3/11/2022 – Zalando had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

3/4/2022 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2022 – Zalando had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77).

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.