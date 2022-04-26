WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Haywood Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Haywood Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.78.

Shares of TSE WELL traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 590,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The company has a market cap of C$971.15 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

