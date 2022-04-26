Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 564,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,091,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

