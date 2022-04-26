Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

