Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
WEN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
