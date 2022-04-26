Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. 121,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

