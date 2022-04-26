Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 254.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 85,457 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $8,361,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.