Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.
Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,146,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
